President Murmu congratulates people of Ladakh on 5th Union Territory Foundation Day

President Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Leh for her maiden two-day Ladakh visit has attended the 5th Union Territory Foundation Day at Sindu Sanskriti Kendra on Tuesday evening. Earlier, she also interacted with the veer naris of Ladakh.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the people of Ladakh on the occasion of 5th Union Territory Foundation Day. She said that in 2019 on this day, Ladakh has got identity as a Union Territory and it is a privilege to visit Ladakh for the celebration of Union Territory Foundation day.

She also said it is pleasure to learn that multidimensional development is being carried in the Ladakh Union Territory. She praised the role of hill council in Leh and Kargil in strengthening the grassroots level democracy:

During her speech, the president said that the growth history of Ladakh since 2019 is an example of remarkable economic progress and inclusive development. “Our focus is on the high growth rate, infrastructure, industrialization, and transforming cities and villages to improve the lives of the people, she said.

This visit symbolises the government’s commitment to ensuring that Ladakh thrives as an integral part of the country, with the welfare of its citizens and the security of the region at the forefront of its priorities. The president’s visit is expected to deepen the bonds of unity, understanding, and collaboration between Ladakh and the rest of India.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (retired) Dr B D Mishra welcomed the President Droupadi Murmu in Ladakh. In his address, LG highlighted the achievements of UT administration during the past four years to take Ladakh in the path of progress.

