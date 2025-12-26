President Murmu confers ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ on occasion of Veer Bal Diwas

Last Updated on December 26, 2025 4:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas in New Delhi today. This year, 20 children from 18 States and Union Territories have been awarded for demonstrating outstanding achievements. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the awards will encourage the recipients and also inspire children across the country. President Murmu noted that the award-winning children have made extraordinary contributions in various fields, including bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, and science and technology.

The President said that this day is observed every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh ji and Baba Fateh Singh ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations. The President further said that when the children of a country are imbued with patriotism and high ideals, the humanity of that nation is assured.

During her address, the President highlighted the extraordinary achievements of some of the awardee children.