President Murmu Approves UCC Uttarakhand Bill, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Uttarakhand Bill, 2024. With the implementation of this Bill, Uttarakhand will become the first State in the country to implement the UCC after Independence. The Bill addresses practices such as polygamy, polyandry, halala, iddat, and talaaq, and ensures property rights, equal marriageable age, and equal inheritance rights.

In a social media message, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness over receiving the approval of the UCC Bill from the President. He stated that with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code law in the State, all citizens will obtain equal rights and the oppression of women will also be curbed. Mr. Dhami emphasised that the UCC will play an essential role in promoting harmony by highlighting the significance of social equality in the state. It may be recalled that on the 7th of February this year, after about ten hours of discussion in the House, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill. With the enactment of UCC law, everyone in the State will get equal rights without any discrimination in matters like maintenance, adoption, inheritance and divorce.

