Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Lok Sabha MP from Patiala and former Congress leader Preneet Kaur on Thursday joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Kaur, who is a four-time MP and a former Union minister, was welcomed into the party fold at the BJP headquarters in Delhi by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, party leaders Tarun Chugh and Sunil Jhakhar.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who also left Congress in 2022 and joined the BJP. Notably, she was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities and helping the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Kaur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development works in the country.

“I am happy that today I am joining the BJP. In the last 25 years, I have worked in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly. Today, the time has come when everyone should come together and look at the works of PM Modi and his policies, like the ‘Viksit Bharat’ Programme. I have full confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be able to keep our country safe and take it forward,” she said.

Tawde said the inclusion of leaders like Preenet Kaur in the party will make it stronger in Punjab.

“Preneet Kaur ji is a parliamentarian who has proved her potential by working on many committees. When such people come to BJP, especially in Punjab where public mentality is being formed against the state government, it makes us strong. BJP is emerging in the mind of a common Punjabi. The development of Punjab as desired by PM Modi will become stronger with Preneet Kaur ji,” he said.

On joining the BJP, Kaur in a post on X said, “Grateful to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, HM @AmitShah ji and National President @JPNadda ji for inducting me into the @BJP4India today. I have worked selflessly my whole life for the people of Punjab and the country & will continue to do so.”

Kaur was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 and was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004.