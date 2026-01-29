Pre-poll violence in Bangladesh leaves Jamaat leader dead, dozens injured

Last Updated on January 29, 2026 9:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A Jamaat-e-Islami leader was killed and at least 65 people were injured in pre-election violence in Bangladesh’s northern Sherpur district on Wednesday following clashes between Jamaat and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists, police said.

The deceased, Maulana Md Rezaul Karim, 42, secretary of Jamaat’s Sreebordi upazila unit, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital around 9:45 pm after suffering critical head injuries. He was injured during clashes at Jhenaigati Upazila Mini Stadium earlier in the afternoon. Police said the violence broke out around 3 pm during a programme organised by the local administration, where candidates for the Sherpur-3 constituency were invited to present their election manifestos. The clash reportedly began over a dispute over front-row seating.

“At least 65 people were injured,” Sherpur superintendent of police Md Kamrul Islam said, adding that security forces restored order and additional personnel were deployed. No case had been filed as of early Thursday. Witnesses said more than 100 chairs and several motorcycles were vandalised. Of the injured, 45 were taken to Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex and another 20 to Sherpur General Hospital.

Jamaat candidate Nuruzzaman Badal alleged that BNP supporters attacked Jamaat activists with locally made weapons. BNP candidate Mahmudul Haque Rubel denied the allegation, blaming Jamaat supporters for instigating the clash.



BNP Election Steering Committee spokesperson Mahdi Amin termed the incident “unwarranted” and called for a swift, impartial investigation. “Violence over such a minor issue like seating is in no way acceptable,” he said, questioning why one party occupied all the chairs ahead of time, why sticks and batons were brought to the venue, and why requests from the administration and law enforcement were ignored. He said videos circulating on social media showed repeated efforts to prevent escalation.

Mahdi said the death of a person, regardless of political identity, was deeply regrettable, adding that more than 40 BNP leaders and activists were also injured, several critically.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for Rezaul’s death. In a Facebook post, he alleged that BNP activists arrived late and attacked Jamaat supporters after an argument over seating, leaving more than 50 Jamaat supporters injured, three critically.

Protests were held at Dhaka University and Jagannath University, where students marched chanting slogans against the BNP. Bangladesh will hold its general election on February 12. Authorities have announced the deployment of 38 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh to help maintain law and order.