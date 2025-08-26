Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

Aug 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official visit to Japan and China from Thursday. During his visit on the 29th and 30th of this month, Prime Minister Modi will hold the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared details of PM Modi’s Japan visit with the media in New Delhi today. 

In China, the Prime Minister will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s 25th meeting of Council of Heads of State in Tianjin on 31st of August and 1st of September of the next month. Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, briefed the Media about Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to China. 

