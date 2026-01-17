The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to Visit Assam on January 17–18; Cultural Showcase, Major Infra Push Planned

Jan 17, 2026

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on January 17 and 18, 2026, to attend a major cultural programme and launch key infrastructure and connectivity projects in the state.

On January 17, at around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026”, a grand traditional Bodo cultural event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. The programme will witness a historic, synchronised Bagurumba dance performance by over 10,000 Bodo artists, representing 81 Assembly constituencies from 23 districts. Bagurumba, a folk dance deeply inspired by nature, symbolises peace, joy and harmony, and holds special cultural significance for the Bodo community.

On January 18, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the ₹6,950-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project at Kaliabor in Nagaon district. The 86-km project includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, bypasses and highway widening, aimed at improving connectivity while protecting biodiversity and reducing human-wildlife conflict.

During the visit, PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains—Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar)—strengthening rail links between the Northeast and northern India.

