PM Modi to inaugurate 141st IOC Session in Mumbai

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee, IOC Session on Saturday in Mumbai. The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee. Important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was last held in New Delhi in 1983.

Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the 141st IOC Session embodies the nation’s dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports-related stakeholders.

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and other members of the IOC.