PM Modi speaks to Putin, Zelenkskyy; calls for early end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on phone and conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace, and for bringing to an early end the ongoing conflict between their two nations.

During the phone conversation with Putin, Modi congratulated him on his reelection as the Russian President and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Russia.

”The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

”While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” the MEA added.

The PM had sent a congratulatory message to Putin on Monday soon after his reelection, reflecting India’s keenness to continue to maintain strong ties with Moscow despite the Western world’s attempts to isolate the Russian President.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the consistent and dynamic development of mutually beneficial ties in trade, economy, investment, energy and transport.

They affirmed their commitment to coordinating their countries’ actions within multilateral formats, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS.

Hours later, the PM spoke to the Ukraine President and told him that India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to his war-ravaged nation.

”Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach,” the PM wrote on X later.