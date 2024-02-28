PM Modi Releases 16th Installment of PM Kisan Scheme Worth ₹21,000 Crore in Maharashtra,

Inaugurates Irrigation Projects and Rail Infrastructure

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 16th installment of PM Kisan scheme worth over 21,000 crore rupees at a public function held this evening in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present on this occasion.

While emphasizing the transparency in Direct Benefit transfer schemes, Mr. Modi said that with a press of a button 21,000 crore rupees were deposited in the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers. The PM said this ‘Modi Garantee’ ensures every penny goes to beneficiaries. He informed that 3 lakh crores rupees have been deposited till now into the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers of the country under the Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Yojana and this money will be useful for the small farmers.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to nation 51 irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. These projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than 2750 crore rupees under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana, will bring more than 80 thousands hectare of agriculture land under irrigation. PM said that the previous government kept 100 irrigation projects in the country pending. And out of these pending irrigations projects, most -26 were from Maharashtra. Out of these 26 long pending irrigation schemes, 12 schemes including Nilwande Dam irrigation, Krishna Koyna irrigation, tembhu irrigation schemes are completed now. He also informed that under ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ out of every 100 families 75 families are getting piped water. Before 2014, there were only 50 lakh pipe water connections which have now crossed over 1.25 crores.

Prime Minister also disbursed 825 crore rupees of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state in this public meeting. Prime Minister launched the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra. The scheme envisages the construction of a total 10 lakh houses in next three years.

Prime Minister also inaugurated multiple rail projects worth more than 1300 crore rupees which include Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line and New Ashti – Amalner broad gauge line. The new broad gauge trains flagged off by the PM, will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and give a fillip to the development.

Women of Self Help Groups, citizens, public representatives were present in large numbers in this public meeting.