PM Modi & President Of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Hold Delegation Talks

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa today held extensive delegation level talks in New Delhi

During the meeting, both sides exchanged MoUs for cooperation in Humanitarian aid, restoration of heritage sites in Mongolia, cooperation in immigration, geology and mineral resources, promotion of Cooperatives, and sharing of digital solutions. On this occasion, both the leaders jointly released the commemorative stamps marking the 70th anniversary of India and Mongolia’s bilateral relations.

Addressing a Joint Press conference in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, India has decided to provide free e-visas to Mongolian citizens. He said, India will also sponsor the annual visit of young cultural ambassadors from Mongolia to India. Mr Modi said, the relationship between India and Mongolia is not merely diplomatic but is a soulful and spiritual bond between both nations.

He said, Nalanda University has played a vital role in the development of Buddhism in Mongolia. Mr Modi said, India and Mongolia have decided to bring new energy to this historic relationship by linking Nalanda and Gandan Monastery.

Prime Minister Modi said, India has been a steadfast and reliable partner in Mongolia’s development. He said, the Oil Refinery Project, being built with India’s 1.7 billion US dollar line of credit, will provide a new boost to Mongolia’s energy security.

On the occasion, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Modi for all-around support in the oil refinery project. He said, the MoU on Digital cooperation is also a landmark agreement between India and Mongolia.

The President of Mongolia arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a four-day visit to India. Earlier in the morning, the Mongolian President visited Rajghat and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The Mongolian President will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today evening and President Murmu will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

The President of Mongolia is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives. This is President Khurelsukh’s first visit to India as President.