PM Modi lays foundation stones for Amrit Vatika, Amrit Mahotsav Memorial

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra culminates

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the country had attained several historic achievements during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and urged people to begin the journey of Amrit Kaal towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a function at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra, Mr. Modi said the campaign illustrated the strength of India’s collective spirit in advancing the nation. He highlighted the successes achieved during Amrit Mahotsav, including the lunar mission, Vande Bharat trains, and the country becoming 5th largest economy. He said the people of India made Amrit Mohotsav a people’s movement.

Prime Minister Modi said ‘Dandi Yatra’ had brought people together and similarly ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ made new history with scale of people’s participation. He added that the sacred soil will serve as a wellspring of motivation, propelling people to redouble their efforts toward realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. During the event, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial to be built from soil collected from every part of the country. He said, the memorial will remind the next generation of today’s historic event. The Prime Minister said that the Amrit Vatika which will be established with saplings from all over the country will teach the coming generation about Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Prime Minister said, Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan is a live example of how the youth of India can organize and achieve every goal. Mr Modi also launched Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youths. He said, MY Bharat organization is going to play a big role in nation-building in the 21st century.

During the event, Prime Minister also presented the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Awards to the top three performing States, Union Territories  as well as Ministries and Departments. The top three performing States or union territories are Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Haryana and Rajasthan for the joint third position. The top three performing Ministries are Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Education for the joint third position.

During the event, Mr. Modi applied ‘Tilak’ on his forehead with the soil brought during Amrit Kalash Yatra. Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. Akashvani correspondent reports that thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joined the programme from across the country. 

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and Union Territories, nearly four crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded and two Lakh Veeron ka Vandan programs organised nationwide. The delegates from 36 States and Union Territories have reached the National Capital to Participate in the final event of Meri Maati Mera Desh. Today’s event was attended by several Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur and  BJP President J P Nadda among others.

Yesterday, a day-long programme on the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was held at Kartavya Path. The representatives of States and UTs carrying the Maati Kalash poured the soil into one giant Amrit Kalash reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

