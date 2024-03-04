इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 07:19:27      انڈین آواز
PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Telangana

Published On:

@narendramodi

AMN / HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of over 30 development projects worth more than 56,000 crore rupees in Adilabad, Telangana. All these projects are related to sectors like Power, Oil and petroleum, rail and road sectors of various states.

The Prime Minister reached Telangana this morning on a 2-day visit. On the first leg of his visit to Telangana, Mr. Modi dedicated to the nation the 800 MW second unit of NTPC’s Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli. The Ultra-Supercritical Technology-based project will supply 85 percent of power to the state and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 percent among all power stations of NTPC in the country. 

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said, the development will gather further pace in the coming days. He highlighted that a new chapter in the development history has been scripted today as over 30 development projects worth 56,000 crore rupees have been launched which are related to various states. He said, these projects will enhance the speed of development in the entire region.

The projects include flagging off 660 MW unit of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra of Jharkhand, dedicating the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

He also laid the foundation stone among others to Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III, two units of 800 MW each in Uttar Pradesh, Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of one project of the Power Grid Corporation of India. 

Later, Mr. Modi addressed a public meeting at Adilabad. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, he is living to fulfill the dreams of the crores of people. He assured that Developed Telangana will be achieved as he is determined to achieve Viksit Bharat. He also said the BRS and Congress are similar in Telangana as the BRS did the Kaleswaram scam while the Congress Government at the state is trying to conceal the scam now. 

