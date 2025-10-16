PM Modi Interacts With Party Workers in Bihar

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 10:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today kick-off his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections with an interactive session with party’s booth level workers.

He interacted with the party workers under the Mera Booth Sabse Majboot campaign. During the interaction, Mr Modi requested all booth workers to inform each family in their area about benefits of government schemes. He expressed confidence that the women of Bihar will play a key role in ensuring another Diwali after NDA’s victory on 14th November. The Prime Minister said, women in Bihar are happy with the women’s employment scheme recently launched by the NDA government in the state.

He said, one crore twenty lakh women in the state have recieved 10 thousand rupees in their accounts. Mr Modi told the BJP booth workers to host special programmes for women in their booth on Bhai Dooj on 23rd of this month. In an apparent dig at the former RJD rule, Mr Modi claimed that 18 to 25 year old youth today have not witnessed the era which devastated Bihar. He said, it is the might of votes of people of Bihar that has saved the state from RJD and Congress and it will happen again. The Prime Minister said, today the situation in Bihar has changed and it has changed through a lot of hard work.

Mr Modi said, a better environment has been created in the state and its biggest benefit is being received by the youth. He hailed the role of party workers in its election campaign and said that they are working dedicatedly with full energy to ensure the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar.