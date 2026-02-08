PM Modi interacts with INA Veterans in Malaysia, pays tribute to Azad Hind Fauj

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with veterans of the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), during his two-day official visit to Malaysia, recalling the historic role of the force and its enduring legacy among the Indian community in Southeast Asia.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister met INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao, describing the meeting as deeply inspiring. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Prime Minister Modi said that the veteran’s life was marked by immense courage and sacrifice, and that listening to his experiences offered valuable inspiration.

Reflecting on the meeting, Jeyaraj Raja Rao said the interaction was a memorable and fulfilling moment for him. He recalled discussing India’s progress since independence and said he congratulated the Prime Minister on the country’s development in recent years.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the Indian National Army and its founder Subhas Chandra Bose, acknowledging the sacrifices made by INA personnel during India’s freedom struggle. He said the nation remains forever indebted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the brave men and women of the INA, whose valour played a significant role in shaping India’s destiny.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P. Kumaran described the meeting as one of the most memorable moments of the Prime Minister’s visit. He said the interaction with the surviving INA veterans underscored the deep historical connection between India and the Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia.