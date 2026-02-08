The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi interacts with INA Veterans in Malaysia, pays tribute to Azad Hind Fauj

Feb 8, 2026

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Modi interacts with INA Veterans in Malaysia, pays tribute to Azad Hind Fauj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with veterans of the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), during his two-day official visit to Malaysia, recalling the historic role of the force and its enduring legacy among the Indian community in Southeast Asia.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister met INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao, describing the meeting as deeply inspiring. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Prime Minister Modi said that the veteran’s life was marked by immense courage and sacrifice, and that listening to his experiences offered valuable inspiration.

Reflecting on the meeting, Jeyaraj Raja Rao said the interaction was a memorable and fulfilling moment for him. He recalled discussing India’s progress since independence and said he congratulated the Prime Minister on the country’s development in recent years.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the Indian National Army and its founder Subhas Chandra Bose, acknowledging the sacrifices made by INA personnel during India’s freedom struggle. He said the nation remains forever indebted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the brave men and women of the INA, whose valour played a significant role in shaping India’s destiny.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P. Kumaran described the meeting as one of the most memorable moments of the Prime Minister’s visit. He said the interaction with the surviving INA veterans underscored the deep historical connection between India and the Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Debunks Fake Investment Videos Featuring PM, FM, RBI Governor

Feb 7, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship: MEA, P Kumaran

Feb 7, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Feb 6, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

فروری8کی خاص خاص خبریں

8 February 2026 11:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tehran’s strength lies in its ability to say no to the great powers, says Iran’s Foreign Minister

8 February 2026 11:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine: Zelenskyy announces new sanctions on Russian missile and drone firms

8 February 2026 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NSA Ajit Doval meets Canadian counterpart to strengthen India-Canada security cooperation

8 February 2026 11:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments