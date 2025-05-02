PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, which is the country’s first semi-automated port. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, It is a significant step forward in the development of India’s maritime infrastructure. He said the Vizhinjam Port is a great model of new-age development and will bring great economic stability and benefits to the country and Kerala. The Prime Minister announced that the current transhipment at the Vizhinjam Port will increase threefold in the future. The Prime Minister visited the port’s operations building and inspected the control systems

Addressing the event, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, The Vizhinjam port has opened a gateway to the development potential of the third millennium. The function was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers of State Suresh Gopi, George Kurien, State Ministers, MPS, MLAS and others.

The Vizhinjam Port project has been implemented for 8,900 crore rupees under the Public-Private Partnership model. The major part of the phase one construction of the Vizhinjam port was completed in December 2024. The Vizhinjam port, which is the dream project of Kerala, is finally becoming a reality after a long wait of nearly three decades. The Commissioning of Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram will mark a major event in Indian port history, placing Kerala in the global maritime map.