PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024 global textile event

Says govt is focusing on tradition, technology, talent, training to boost textile sector’s contribution in Indian economy

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Government was working to further increase the contribution of Textile Sector in building a developed India. He said, Government is focusing on tradition, technology, talent and training. He was speaking after inaugurating the Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Prime Minister said BharatTex2024 is an excellent platform to highlight India’s exceptional capabilities in the textile industry. Mr Modi said, apart from textile, Khadi has also given a new strength to the women of the country. He said, the thread of Bharat Tex is connecting India’s glorious history with today’s talent.

Mr Modi said, today’s event is special in its own because the event is being organised at India’s two biggest exhibition centers, Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi.

The Prime Minister said, more than three thousand exhibitors, three thousand buyers from hundred countries and 40 thousand trade visitors are participating in this event. Mr Modi said, today, India is one of the largest producers of cotton, jute and silk in the world and lakhs of farmers are engaged in this work. He said, the government is supporting lakhs of cotton farmers, purchasing lakhs of quintals of cotton from them.

The Prime Minister said, the Kasturi Cotton launched by the government is going to be a big step towards creating India’s own identity. He said, the positive impacts resulting from efforts of a stable and visionary government on the textile sector can well be seen.

Mr Modi said, in 2014, the valuation of the textile market of India was less than seven lakh crore rupees and today it has crossed 12 lakh crore rupees. He said, during the last 10 years, there has been a 25 per cent rise in the production of yarn, fabric and apparel.

The Prime Minister said, the government is very much focused on quality control in the textile sector. Mr Modi said, today in India, along with scale, government is also laying great emphasis on skill in this sector. He said, the network of National Institute of Fashion Technology NIFT has reached 19 institutes in the country.

The Prime Minister said, nearby weavers and artisans are also being connected to these institutions. He said, Government has taken several steps for the MSME sector. Mr Modi said, Government also amended the definition of the MSMEs in prospect of the investment and turnover.

This will help companies get the benefits of government schemes despite their size. He said, the Government has also tried to reduce the gap between artisans and the market.

The Prime Minister said, in the last decade Government has added another new dimension of Vocal for Local. He said, a public movement going on in the entire country for Vocal for Local and Local to Global.

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said, India’s biggest textile show is being organised in such a grand way today, falling in line with PM Modi’s five F vision – farm to fibre, fibre to factory, factory to fashion, and fashion to foreign.  

The 4-day textile event is considered one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in India with more than 100 countries participating at the event. 

