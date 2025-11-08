PM Modi Highlights Achievements of Legal Aid Initiatives at National Conference

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that social justice could be ensured only when justice reaches to everyone irrespective of their social or financial background.

Addressing the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi today, Mr. Modi said, legal aid plays a vital role to ensure justice to all. He expressed happiness over the resolution of lakhs of disputes in a speedy, and amicable manner through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements.

The Prime Minister highlighted that under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System, initiated by the Central Government, nearly eight lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed on making the legal documents available in local languages. He said, the government has taken several steps to enhance the ease of Justice and promoting legal awareness is a key priority for the government. He said, ease of doing business and ease of living are possible only when ease of justice is ensured.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government’s efforts have ensured justice for the poor, Dalits, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of society. Mr Modi remarked that it is truly commendable that the Supreme Court has taken the initiative to translate over 80 thousand judgments into 18 Indian languages.

Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the National Legal Services Authority, NALSA has played an important role in providing legal assistance and services to citizens in need. He underscored that the initiatives like Tele-Law and Legal Services are being implemented in the country to ensure access to justice for the last person in line.

Mr. Meghwal said, under the Tele-Law, which was launched in 2017, more than one crore beneficiaries across the country have received pre-litigation advice. He added that the budget allocation for legal aid activities under NALSA has also been significantly increased from 68 crore rupees in 2015-16 to 400 crore rupees in the current financial year.

The two-day conference will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services framework such as the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats and the financial management of legal services institutions.