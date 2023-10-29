इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2023 02:49:45      انڈین آواز

PM Modi discusses current situation in West Asia with Egyptian President Fattah El-Sisi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In a telephone conversation yesterday, the two leaders expressed their shared concern about terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue. He highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

