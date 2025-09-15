The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi congratulates boxers Minakshi and Jaismine on winning gold at World Boxing Championships 2025

Sep 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian boxers Minakshi and Jaismine Lamboriya for their exceptional victories at the World Boxing Championships 2025 held in Liverpool.

Minakshi clinched the gold medal in the 48kg category, while Jaismine Lamboriya secured the top podium finish in the 57kg category, making the nation proud with their stellar performances.

Congratulating Minakshi on her achievement, the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X: “Proud of Minakshi on her outstanding performance at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool! She brings home the Gold in the 48kg category. Her success and determination are very motivating for Indian athletes. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours.”

Extending his wishes to Jaismine Lamboriya, the Prime Minister wrote: “Congratulations to @BoxerJaismine for her triumph at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in the 57kg weight category! Her stupendous performance will inspire countless athletes in the times to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours.”

