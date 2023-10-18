PM Modi condoles loss of lives in explosion at hospital in Gaza

FILE

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, saying he was deeply shocked by the incident. He also expressed his concern over the mounting civilian casualties in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Taking to his official handle on X, he asked for the responsible parties involved in the attack to be held accountable.

Responding to the attack on a Gaza hospital, US President Joe Biden also said that the incident was outrageous and deeply saddening.

The US President called up Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah II regarding the attack. After the strike, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas immediately cancelled the planned meeting with US President Joe Biden. Jordan’s King Abdullah also called off the summit that was supposed to bring Biden together with Egyptian and Palestinian leaders. US President Joe Biden will now only visit Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attack on the hospital, saying that the attack on civilians cannot be justified.

Initial reports suggest that the attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities.

Violent protests erupt across Arab world

Meanwhile Violent protests have erupted across the Arab world amid a wave of anger after a bombing on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 Palestinians on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators have stormed the Israeli consulate in Jordan while Western embassies have been targeted in Turkey, Tunisia and Lebanon, with rioting also breaking out in the West Bank.

In Iran, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies in the early hours of Wednesday morning, chanting “death to France and England”. Some people threw eggs at the walls of the French embassy compound.

There have also been protests overnight in Libya, Morocco, Yemen and Iraq and, beyond the Arab world, in the Netherlands, Colombia and Puerto Rico.