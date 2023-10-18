PM Hasina to decide on size of election-time govt: Bangladesh Law Minister

WEB DESK

Bangladesh Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will determine the size of the election-time government.

Addressing media at his office in Dhaka Huq said that she can reduce its size or maintain the current size if deemed necessary.

The Minister said nothing was mentioned in the Bangladesh constitution about the election-time government. It is within the Prime Minister’s discretion, as the Bangladesh constitution grants her this power.

However, Bangladesh Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader who is also road transport and bridges minister in Sheikh Hasina government said on Sunday that the decision on election-time government will be taken after the announcement of the polls-schedule.

Quader said there could be an election-time government. The way it was during the previous elections, that is the polls-time government, he insisted.