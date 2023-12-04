Philippines accuses China of dangerous actions in South China Sea

AMN / WEB DESK

The Philippines has accused China of dangerous actions in South China Sea, after more than 135 Chinese military boats were spotted in the area.

The Philippines coast guard said that the boats were dispersed and scattered in the vicinity of Whitsun Reef. It said, the area is within its exclusive economic zone. The Coast Guard said, the growing presence of these military boats was alarming. Meanwhile, there has been no response from China.

Whitsun Reef is around 320 kilometer west of Palawan Island, more than 1,000 kilometer from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan island.

The South China Sea is at the centre of a territorial dispute between China, the Philippines and other countries. Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei also claim parts of the sea.