Passengers Safely Evacuated After Landing Gear Fire on American Airlines Flight AA3023 at Denver Airport

WEB DESK

Passengers aboard American Airlines Flight AA3023 were safely evacuated at Denver International Airport (DEN) following a runway incident involving the aircraft’s landing gear fire during takeoff yesterday. The scheduled flight from Denver (DEN) to Miami International Airport (MIA) aboard a Boeing 737 MAX 8 experienced a tire-related malfunction that led to an emergency response and minor injuries, with one passenger transported for treatment.

The incident occurred while American Airlines Flight AA3023 was preparing for takeoff on Runway 34L at Denver International Airport. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, was evacuated after a landing gear problem triggered a safety response from the Denver Fire Department and airport authorities.