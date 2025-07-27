Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Passengers Safely Evacuated After Landing Gear Fire on American Airlines Flight AA3023 at Denver Airport

Jul 27, 2025

WEB DESK

Passengers aboard American Airlines Flight AA3023 were safely evacuated at Denver International Airport (DEN) following a runway incident involving the aircraft’s landing gear fire during takeoff yesterday. The scheduled flight from Denver (DEN) to Miami International Airport (MIA) aboard a Boeing 737 MAX 8 experienced a tire-related malfunction that led to an emergency response and minor injuries, with one passenger transported for treatment.

The incident occurred while American Airlines Flight AA3023 was preparing for takeoff on Runway 34L at Denver International Airport. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, was evacuated after a landing gear problem triggered a safety response from the Denver Fire Department and airport authorities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia, UK Sign 50-Year Geelong Treaty Under AUKUS Amid US Review of Alliance

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France to Recognise State of Palestine at UNGA

Jul 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Announces 10-Hour Military Pause In 3 Designated Areas Of Gaza To Facilitate Humanitarian Aid Access

Jul 27, 2025

You missed

Media

Eminent journalist Sumit Chakravartty passes away in Kolkata

27 July 2025 4:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia, UK Sign 50-Year Geelong Treaty Under AUKUS Amid US Review of Alliance

27 July 2025 3:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France to Recognise State of Palestine at UNGA

27 July 2025 3:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Announces 10-Hour Military Pause In 3 Designated Areas Of Gaza To Facilitate Humanitarian Aid Access

27 July 2025 3:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!