Parliament’s Budget Session resumes on stormy note over issues of education policy, delimitation

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed noisy scenes on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session today with the Lok Sabha facing adjournment till noon following protests by DMK and Congress over remarks of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the implementation of National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, DMK MP T Sumathy alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian, during the Question Hour, raised the issue of alleged non-release of funds related to the Centrally-sponsored scheme to Tamil Nadu. Responding to it, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that DMK had agreed to sign an MoU with the Central government over the implementation of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme but later it backtracked. He said even Congress-ruled states of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have signed MoUs to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Minister alleged that DMK is not committed to the welfare of students of Tamil Nadu and they are ruining their future. He also accused the ruling party in the state of doing politics over the issue. Following his remarks the members from DMK and Congress trooped into the well raising slogans. They also objected to some of the minister’s comments. Amid noisy scenes, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to allow the House to function but they continued with their protest. The Speaker tried to run the Question Hour amid a ruckus. Later, he adjourned the House till Noon.

When the House reassembled at Noon, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, the Tamil Nadu government has an issue with NEP and her party cannot accept the three-language policy. He accused the Education Minister of using objectionable words against the people of Tamil Nadu. The Minister clarified that he was not intended to insult anyone and he withdrew some words used by him. Mr Pradhan reiterated the Central government’s commitment to provide funds for the PM SHRI scheme if the Tamil Nadu government agrees with the Central government. The Speaker objected to the conduct of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran who was trying to question the Chair and warned him of action. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the behaviour of DMK MP. He said the Speaker had given proper time to everyone to put forth their views.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met this morning, Deputy Chairman Harivansh disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the opposition parties over the issues of delimitation exercise in the Southern States, alleged issuance of duplicate voter ID numbers and other issues. Congress, TMC, DMK and others raised slogans over the issuance of duplicate voter ID numbers. The Deputy Chairman urged the members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function. Later, Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party and others staged a walkout over the issue. Leader of the House JP Nadda accused the opposition of adopting an irresponsible approach by staging a walkout from the House. He said the government is ready for discussion on any issue. Mr Nadda alleged that adjournment notices are being used by the opposition to defame the House. He also said, there are several important businesses listed in the House, wherein the members will get the opportunity to raise their issues. He said the opposition MPs should be given what he called a Refresher Course on the rules and regulations of the House.