Parliamentary Forum on Mission LiFE begins in Delhi

Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit of G-20 nations from tomorrow. During the two-day summit, four high-level sessions will be organized.

By Andalib Akhter

The Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) will begin in New Delhi on Oct 13. It is in line with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, the theme of the P20 Summit is Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.

During this two-day global event, 25 speakers, 10 Deputy Speakers along with 50 members of Parliament among others will participate. The Pan African Parliament will also participate in the G20 event for the first time in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit tomorrow. Before the inauguration of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, a pre-summit event namely the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is underway at YashoBhumi, the venue of the summit in the national capital.



Inaugurating the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, no country in the world is untouched by the ill effects of climate change. He said, Mission LiFE is a comprehensive approach towards environmental protection. He added that the environment has been considered an integral part of human life in Indian culture.



Parliament 20 is an engagement group headed by the speakers of G20 countries and it aims at bringing a parliamentary dimension to global governance.



During the two-day summit, four high-level sessions will be organized. These are on the topics namely- accelerating Sustainable Development Goals, Sustainable Energy Transition, women-led development, and transformation in People’s lives through Public Digital Platforms. These sessions will bring together G-20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P-20. India aims to provide consensus-based solutions to complex global issues towards a more inclusive, peaceful, and equitable world during the P20 Summit with the spirit of the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. On the lines of G20 Leaders’ Summit held in New Delhi last month, where India showcased soft power through a craft bazaar, digital India experience zone, and cultural corridor, at the venue of the P20 Summit in Yashobhoomi a craft bazaar has been set up.