Pakistan: PTI announces to hold countrywide protest against national elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will hold a countrywide protest on Saturday against the alleged rigging in the recently held national elections. Party’s Secretary General and prime minister candidate Omar Ayub told a press conference that the party would stage countrywide protests against the “rigging” in polls alongside other political parties. Before this, he also met PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently in Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala jail.

On the other hand, the local media has reported that the election commission is likely to release the schedule for Presidential election on Friday. Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party is more likely to win the Presidential election.