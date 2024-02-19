Pakistan: PTI announces its alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has announced its alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council. With this alliance, PTI will eye to form governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions with the help of SIC. According to the local media, even after deciding to sit in the opposition following the national elections, PTI is still making attempts to form its government at the centre and also in the provinces.

The PTI leaders claimed to form government with its prime ministerial candidate Omar Ayub. The PTI leaders also said that PTI-backed candidates got 30 million votes even without its electoral symbol of Bat.