Pakistan: Presidential elections to take place today

The presidential elections in Pakistan are set to take place at Parliament House in Islamabad and the provincial Assembly buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta today. The major fight for the post of President is between Former President Asif Ali Zardari, who is a joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and Mahmood Achakzai, who is backed by Sunni Ittehad Council.



On the other hand, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has announced that it will abstain from the presidential elections scheduled for today. In a press conference held yesterday, the GDA leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi called for GDA members to join the protest against alleged election rigging. He also declared support for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.