Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz becomes first woman Chief Minister of West Punjab

AMN

In Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, became the first woman Chief Minister of West Punjab on Monday.

Speaking after taking the oath, Maryam said, it is the victory of every woman, every mother and every sister. She added that it is not easy to take over the legacy of her father but she will try to perform over and above the expectations. Ms. Maryam said that from today, she would not just be the representative of a particular political party but a Wazir-e-Ala of the entire Punjab.

In the recently concluded elections, PML-N won 137 seats in the Punjab Assembly while independents backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 113 seats.