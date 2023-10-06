इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 01:20:58      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad High Court, seeks suspension of verdict in Toshakhana case

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file

Pakistan, former Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the trial court verdict against him in the Toshakhana case. Khan appealed that the order be suspended or stayed till the final decision of the appeal. The plea also sought permission to make the state a respondent in the memo of appeal.

The move comes more than a month after the IHC suspended Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case. On the 5th of August, a trial court in Islamabad found Khan guilty of corrupt practices in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. After his sentence in the Toshakhana case was suspended by the high court, the government detained Imran Khan in the cipher case. He has since remained behind bars on judicial remand, which has been extended until the 10th of October.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart