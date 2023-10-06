Pakistan: Imran Khan approaches Islamabad High Court, seeks suspension of verdict in Toshakhana case

file

Pakistan, former Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the trial court verdict against him in the Toshakhana case. Khan appealed that the order be suspended or stayed till the final decision of the appeal. The plea also sought permission to make the state a respondent in the memo of appeal.

The move comes more than a month after the IHC suspended Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case. On the 5th of August, a trial court in Islamabad found Khan guilty of corrupt practices in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. After his sentence in the Toshakhana case was suspended by the high court, the government detained Imran Khan in the cipher case. He has since remained behind bars on judicial remand, which has been extended until the 10th of October.