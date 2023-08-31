इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:48:47      انڈین آواز

Pakistan government chose to import one million metric tonnes of sugar to replenish country’s reduced supply

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Pakistan government has chosen to import one million metric tonnes of sugar to replenish the country’s reduced supply after being deceived by sugar mill owners about a sufficient domestic stock. The federal government will import sugar at an inflated price of 220 Pak Rupees per kilogram, and the burden will be passed on to the population, which is already suffering from inflation and will be forced to pay exorbitant prices.

The current situation is a result of sugar mill owners misleading the government, securing permission for export by reassuring that the country has sufficient stock for domestic use. This has led to the hazardous scenario that exists today.

Even though the Punjab Food Department has a carryover surplus stock of sugar of almost one million metric tonnes, a spokeswoman for the department has warned of a potential sugar crisis in the coming days.

The only option left with the authorities is to use the surplus stock to mitigate the problem. However, doing so will eventually result in imported sugar being sold on the market, forcing consumers to pay PKR 220 per kg for sugar rather than the official amount of PKR 100 per kg.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has already written to Pakistan’s commercial attaché in Brazil to establish arrangements for the import of 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar from the South American country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart