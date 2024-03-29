Pakistan: Chinese Contractors Pause Construction Due To Terror Threat On Dasu, Diamer Bhasha Dam Projects

AMN/ WEB DESK

Due to the terror threat, Chinese contractors have paused construction on the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dam projects in Pakistan. Meanwhile, a team of Chinese investigators arrived in Islamabad today to join a probe into a suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26. Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani driver were killed in the attack. Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi today briefed the Chinese investigators about Pakistan’s investigations into the attack. The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading to the Dasu Dam hydropower project. According to media reports, there are over 1,200 Chinese nationals employed on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other projects.