FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2024 04:44:10      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: Chinese Contractors Pause Construction Due To Terror Threat On Dasu, Diamer Bhasha Dam Projects

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Due to the terror threat, Chinese contractors have paused construction on the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dam projects in Pakistan. Meanwhile, a team of Chinese investigators arrived in Islamabad today to join a probe into a suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26. Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani driver were killed in the attack. Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi today briefed the Chinese investigators about Pakistan’s investigations into the attack. The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading to the Dasu Dam hydropower project. According to media reports, there are over 1,200 Chinese nationals employed on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart