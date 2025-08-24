Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan Auditor General flags financial mismanagement worth Rs 375 trillion

Aug 24, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan’s Auditor General has pointed to serious financial mismanagement in a new report, highlighting lapses worth 375 trillion Pakistani Rupee. The report has raised concerns over weak governance and poor financial control.

The biggest problems were linked to public procurement. Irregularities worth 284 trillion Pakistani Rupee were reported. Losses came from delayed projects, bad contracts, and failure to recover public money. The report said this kind of mismanagement happens regularly. It blamed poor oversight and a habit of approving extra spending without proper parliamentary checks.


Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) refused an audit of its accounts exposing weak regulation in the telecom sector. The report flagged overpricing in equipment purchases, excess spending by the state-owned SCO. Zong’s pending spectrum case worth 53.54 billion Pakistani Rupee was also mentioned.


The report warned that without accountability from parliament and the judiciary, such audits would remain meaningless.

