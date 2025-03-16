Pakistan: 12 soldiers killed; 26 injured in Balochistan after gunfire on bus

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and over 26 injured after a bus carrying Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldiers came under heavy gunfire in the Rakshani Mill area on the N-40 highway in Noshki, Balochistan province. Following the attack, emergency measures were enforced in hospitals, and ambulances were seen moving in and out of the FC headquarters.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the army convoy and claimed that at least 90 military personnel have been killed so far. Pakistani authorities have not yet responded to the BLA’s latest claims.