Opposition Boycotts Joint Panel on Key Constitutional Bills

Only Supriya Sule joins from INDIA bloc; Aparajita Sarangi to head 31-member committee

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A fresh rift within the INDIA opposition bloc has surfaced after all major opposition parties — except the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) — declined to join the Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) formed to examine three crucial pieces of legislation, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation and Union Territories Acts.

Lok Sabha Speaker has appointed Aparajita Sarangi as Chairperson of the 31-member panel. While the BJP commands 12 seats on the committee from the Lok Sabha, the only INDIA bloc member to accept nomination is Supriya Sule. After four months committee have been formed

Leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party, and DMK have chosen to stay away, signalling a coordinated opposition protest. TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee is understood to have spearheaded the move, calling the Bills “an assault on the spirit of federalism” and urging partners to boycott the panel.

From outside the NDA fold, Asaduddin Owaisi and Harsimrat Kaur Badal have been included, Sudha Murthy and Ujjwal Nikam nominatied members in the Rajya Sabha also find place along with 10 other members.

The committee will begin its deliberations later this month.