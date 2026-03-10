Oil Companies boost LPG production

Last Updated on March 10, 2026 11:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum have said that steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

In a social media post, the oil companies said that requests from other non-domestic sectors will be reviewed by a committee of Executive Directors from Oil Marketing Companies and prioritised based on merit, necessity, and product availability. The oil companies said that for essential requirements from other sectors, submissions may be made to the committee by emailing at [email protected], [email protected], [email protected].