ODI World Cup: Pakistan defeats Netherlands by 81 runs in opening match

In Cricket, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening match of Men’s ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 287 runs set by Pakistan, Netherlands were all out for 205 in 41 overs.

خبرنامہ

سیلاب سے متاثرہ سکّم میں بچاؤ اور امدادی کارروائی زور شور سے جاری ہے

سکّم کے وزیر اعلیٰ پریم سنگھ تمانگ نے کہا ہے کہ ریاست میں بچا ...

ایران کی انسانی حقوق کی علمبردار سرگرم کارکن نرگس محمدی کو 2023 کا نوبیل امن انعام کا اعلان کیا گیا ہے

ایران کی انسانی حقوق کی علمبردار سرگرم کارکن نرگس محمدی کو خ ...

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

