ODI World Cup: Pakistan defeats Netherlands by 81 runs in opening match

In Cricket, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening match of Men’s ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 287 runs set by Pakistan, Netherlands were all out for 205 in 41 overs.
سکّم کے وزیر اعلیٰ پریم سنگھ تمانگ نے کہا ہے کہ ریاست میں بچا ...
ایران کی انسانی حقوق کی علمبردار سرگرم کارکن نرگس محمدی کو خ ...
AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...
By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...
AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...
Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...
15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...
AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...
The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...