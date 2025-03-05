Obstructive Sleep Apnea May Increase Parkinson’s Risk, Study Finds

“The findings from a recent study presented at the American Academy of Neurologys 77th Annual Meeting demonstrated that obstructive sleep apnea increases Parkinson’s risk, but early CPAP therapy might help reduce it.”

HEALTH DESK

A study presented at the American Academy of Neurologys 77th Annual Meeting found that obstructive sleep apnea increased the risk of Parkinsons disease.

However, early use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) appeared to lower this risk. CPAP helps keep the airway open during sleep by preventing blockage from throat muscles. The study showed that starting CPAP within two years of a sleep apnea diagnosis reduced Parkinsons risk.

Researchers analyzed over 20 years of medical records, comparing nearly 1.6 million veterans with sleep apnea to almost 10 million without. Among those with sleep apnea, 3.4% developed Parkinsons within five years, compared to 37,873 in the non-sleep apnea group.

After adjusting for age, sex, and health factors, researchers found 1.8 more cases of Parkinsons per 1,000 people with sleep apnea. However, early CPAP use was linked to 2.3 fewer cases per 1,000 compared to those who did not use CPAP.

Further studies are needed to track individuals more closely after a sleep apnea diagnosis and over longer periods.

(Source:https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-02-apnea-linked-parkinson-cpap.html)