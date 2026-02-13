NSF announces AI-ENGAGE Awards to modernise Agriculture

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 9:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) has announced the first awards under a Quad-backed initiative to use artificial intelligence (AI) to modernise agriculture across the United States and the Indo-Pacific.

The programme, called Advancing Innovations for Empowering NextGen Agriculture, or AI-ENGAGE, will support six international research projects with an investment of 2.4 million dollars.

The initiative is being carried out with partner agencies in Australia, India and Japan. The six projects are spread across major US universities and involve researchers from at least three Quad countries.