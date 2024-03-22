Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise

AMN / NEW DELHI

Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief National Herald ZAFAR AGHA passed away here today. He was 70.

Popularly known as Zafar Bhai among the media fraternity, Zafar was a soft spoken and very articulate person.

Not only a veteran journalist, he was also a pillar of wisdom and inspiration. He was a rare breed of journalist who was equally proficient in writing in English and Urdu.

He shaped the course of countless careers and lives, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

His stint, particularly as the political editor of India Today, which was characterised by his incisive reporting and perfect analysis, is unforgettable.

Zafar began his career as a journalist with the Link Magazine in 1979 and remained active in the profession for more than 45 years. During this time he worked with the Patriot, Business and Political Observer, India Today as Political Editor, ETV and Inquilab Daily.



His final stint was with the National Herald group- as Editor Qaumi Awaz and later editor in chief of the National Herald Group.

Other than his journalistic career he also served as member and later as officiating chairman of The National Commission for Minority Educational institutions till 2017.

Several media organisations including Press Club of India, Press Association Urdu media Forum have condoled his demise.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also condoled his demise. on X he wrote: ” He was a stalwart in the world of journalism, was a friend, philosopher, guide and inspiration to many. He stood steadfastly for the values upon which our Republic is founded. I extend my deepest condolences to his son, family and friends during this difficult time”.