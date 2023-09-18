North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concludes his Russia visit

AMN

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Russia yesterday after a rare six-day visit. The visit appeared to solidify North Korea’s ties with Russia. The visit had focused intensely on military cooperation, including a symbolic exchange of rifles with Putin and an inspection of state-of-the-art Russian weapons. The two sides also discussed to increase the supplies of grain, resumption of regular air travel and reviving long-muted infrastructure projects.

Before departing Vladivostok, Kim Jong Un was presented with five explosive drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest as gifts from the governor of the Primorye region of Russia. The meeting sparked concerns that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy Western sanctions to secure an arms deal.