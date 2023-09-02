इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2023 09:50:04      انڈین آواز

North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off its west coast in response to US-South Korea summer military drills

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles off its west coast on Saturday in response to the United States-South Korea summer military drills. The multiple missile launches took place around 4 a.m. local time towards the Yellow Sea.

South Korea’s military detected the launches early Saturday morning off the North’s west coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. According to reports, the Kim Jong Un regime is not happy with the recent US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises and hence, justified its firing of the missiles. In a statement, the North Korean Military regarded military exercise drill as a rehearsal for invasion while the two allies maintained it to be for defensive purposes. 

