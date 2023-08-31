इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:48:40      انڈین آواز

North Korea fires two short-range tactical ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

North Korea says it has fired two short-range tactical ballistic missiles to simulate nuclear strikes on military targets in South Korea. State media said the tests had been conducted as a warning against the US deployment of strategic bombers to the region.

South Korea reported two missiles landing in the sea. The launches coincide with annual joint military drills held by South Korea and the US. Pyongyang has long denounced the drills as a war rehearsal. The North’s army said the missiles had been fired late on Wednesday in a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched earth strikes at major command centres and operational airfields in South Korea.

The launches come a day before South Korea and the US end 11 days of combined military drills. The drills involved at least one US B-1B strategic bomber flying above the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korean media. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed a drill on Tuesday preparing his top commanders for all-out war with the South, according to state media.

The drill simulated repelling a sudden invasion, then launching a counter-attack to occupy the whole territory of the southern half, the report said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart