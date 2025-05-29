Normal life badly affected as Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, flooding several parts of the city. Thane too saw intense showers, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having earlier predicted overcast skies throughout the day.

Parts of Mumbai’s Sion locality were waterlogged following the heavy rain, disrupting normal life and raising concerns about the city’s monsoon preparedness. Earlier on Tuesday, visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College showed streets partially submerged in rainwater, with vehicles and pedestrians navigating through flooded areas. Water accumulation on key roads slowed traffic movement, creating difficulties for commuters during peak hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 percent of the Long Period Average, which is higher than the 105 percent forecast in April. The Long Period Average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

The IMD further stated that above-normal rainfall is likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season from June to September 2025. Region-wise, the southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India, normal over Northwest India, and below normal over Northeast India.