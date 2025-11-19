Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 10th time on Thursday

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as leader of the NDA ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the state on November 20.

Mr. Kumar, who will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time, was first elected as leader of the JD(U) legislature party and will be elected as the leader of the NDA , before tendering his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as head of the outgoing government, sources said.

The JD(U) supremo took stock of preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new government in Bihar on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several other Union ministers and CMs of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

Earlier today, a meeting of the Janata Dal (United) legislative party was held at the Chief Minister’s residence, in which Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party. Meanwhile, in the BJP legislative party meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was elected leader of the legislative party, and Vijay Kumar Sinha was chosen as the deputy leader. Nitish Kumar will take the oath tomorrow for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of Bihar. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna at 11:30 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many dignitaries will attend the event.

Meanwhile, intense lobbying is underway among the NDA partners to finalise allocation of cabinet berths, and a build a consensus over the post of Assembly Speaker ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP Announces Legislature Party Leader and Deputy Leader; Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha Poised to Be Key Deputy CM Faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced the names of its Legislature Party Leader and Deputy Leader in Bihar ahead of the formation of the new government. Samrat Choudhary has been chosen as the Leader, while Vijay Sinha has been selected as the Deputy Leader. The announcement was made during a crucial meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held at the state headquarters. With this decision, it is now almost certain that Samrat Choudhary will take charge as the first Deputy Chief Minister and Vijay Sinha will return as the second Deputy Chief Minister.

By selecting these two prominent leaders, the BJP has sent out a clear message that its role in the upcoming government will be stronger, more decisive, and highly impactful. Senior legislators such as Prem Kumar, Ram Kripal Yadav, Krishna Kumar Rishi, Sangeeta Kumari, Arun Shankar Prasad, Mithilesh Tiwari, Nitin Naveen, Virendra Kumar, Rama Nishad, Manoj Sharma, and Krishna Kumar Mantu acted as proposers for Samrat and Vijay.

Within the party, it is widely believed that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the complex social and caste composition of Bihar. BJP’s sweeping victory in the recent elections was largely driven by the consolidation of diverse caste groups in its favour. To sustain and strengthen this social coalition, the party has taken a calibrated approach while choosing its top legislative leaders.

The BJP’s strategy is clear—every region and every community must be adequately represented so that the government reflects inclusive participation. By reappointing familiar faces as Leader and Deputy Leader, the party has signaled long-term stability and trust in experienced leadership. This move also increases the likelihood of seasoned legislators returning to the cabinet.

These leaders have been active both in the organisation and in government for years. Their administrative experience, public outreach, and political balance are expected to contribute significantly to smooth and effective governance. The party aims to maintain stability and maturity by integrating such experienced figures into the government setup.