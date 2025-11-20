Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for Record 10th Term as Bihar CM; 25 Ministers also Sworn in

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

In a historic political moment for Bihar, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday. The grand ceremony, held at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from various NDA-ruled states. The event sent a clear signal of unity and stability within the NDA alliance.

After Nitish, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who are tipped to retain their position as Deputy CMs, and 24 other ministers – eight from JD-U, 14 from the BJP, two from LJP-R and one each from HAM-S and RLM- took oath in batches of six. Nine other cabinet berths will be filled later on.

Six senior ministers of the previous Nitish cabinet took oath in the first batch which included Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawan Kumar, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Ashok Choudhary.

Several old faces, including the lone Muslim face Jama Khan, have been retained in the Nitish cabinet, while the new faces include Ramkripal Yadav, Shreyashi Singh, Rama Nishad, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Arun Shankar Prasad, Lakhendra Prasad Roshan, Narayan Prasad, Sanjay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Singh (both LJP-R) and Deepak Prakash (RLM).

Deepak Prakash is the son of Upendra Kushwaha and is not a member of either Bihar Legislative Assembly or Bihar Legislative Council. He is tipped to be sent to the Bihar Legislative Council. The lone cabinet berth to HAM-S has gone to Santosh Kumar Suman, who was a minister in the previous Nitish cabinet also.

There are only three women in the Nitish cabinet. Former minister Leshi Singh and new entrants Shreyashi Singh and Rama Nishad – and one Muslim are the new ministers. Nishad is the first MLA from Aurai seat.

Along with Nitish Kumar, a total of 25 ministers were sworn into the new Bihar Cabinet. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy. Just as in the previous government, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were once again appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers—an indication of strong coordination between the BJP and Janata Dal (United).

After CM the ceremony began with the swearing-in of Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, followed by senior leaders including Mangal Pandey, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shravan Kumar, Bijendra Yadav, Dilip Jaiswal, and Ashok Choudhary. Thousands of party workers and supporters gathered at the venue, reflecting the enthusiasm surrounding the new government.

JDU legislator Jama Khan took oath as minister, while Sanjay Singh Tiger and Rama Nishad were sworn in from the BJP quota. Other leaders who took oath include Leshi Singh, Nitin Navin, Madan Sahni, Ramkripal Yadav, and Sunil Kumar. The ceremony showcased seamless coordination between Nitish Kumar and the NDA’s central leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar and reiterated the central government’s commitment to Bihar’s development. Sources indicate that the new government is expected to focus on major sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and employment generation.

After months of political turbulence within the alliance, the oath-taking ceremony is being viewed as a declaration of a stable and united government in Bihar. The allocation of portfolios and further cabinet expansion are expected to be announced soon.