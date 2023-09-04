इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2023 01:28:43      انڈین آواز

Nigerian president recalls ambassadors worldwide

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered recall of country’s ambassadors the world over with immediate effect. Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said, the president is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike. In a statement, the president office said, Nigeria’s United Nations permanent representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from the total recall due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly later in the month. Nigeria has 109 diplomatic missions worldwide, comprising 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates. Mr Tinubu is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the general assembly and also meet leaders from Brazil, India, South Korea and Germany during the G20 meeting later in the month.

