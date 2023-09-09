NIA conducts raids in Telangana in CPI (Maoist) case

@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted a series of raids and searches in Telangana in connection with a case involving the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The NIA registered the case against 12 accused after the explosive materials, drones, and a lathe machine were seized from three accused in June in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem in Telangana.

The three were arrested by local police in a joint operation with other security agencies. The cache was intended for use in the manufacturing of country-made arms, to be used against security forces deployed in Naxal-affected areas. The case was subsequently handed over to NIA in view of its major Inter-State security implications. Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Mr. G Vineet confirmed to AIR Correspondent that NIA conducted searches at the premises of the accused at five places in the erstwhile Warangal district and two in the district in Telangana. Sources said one place in the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh led to the seizure of several digital devices and incriminating documents.