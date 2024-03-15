FreeCurrencyRates.com

Newly Appointed EC Gyanesh Kumar & Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Assume Charge

AMN

The newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge of the office today. The Election Commission of India in a statement said that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly appointed Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan to the action-packed and intense twelve weeks ahead.

 It said that CEC emphasized the significance of their joining at this historic point when the team ECI is all set to conduct the Lok Sabha election, 2024 in the world’s largest democracy. Mr. Kumar and Mr. Sandhu were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

